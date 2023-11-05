Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 709 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,267,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,013,000 after buying an additional 110,153 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $56,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 21.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after buying an additional 202,077 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. HSBC began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

