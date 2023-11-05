Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.28.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

