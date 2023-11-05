New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Kroger worth $41,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Kroger by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Kroger Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE KR opened at $45.37 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

