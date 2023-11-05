Cibc World Markets Corp Has $3.49 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 932.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $78,939,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.31.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG opened at $71.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.83%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

