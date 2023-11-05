Savant Capital LLC Buys 602 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,729 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 382.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 44,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 35,558 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 225,300 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 24,005 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $719,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average is $44.00.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

