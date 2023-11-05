Royce & Associates LP Buys 3,004 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $53,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE SSD opened at $143.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.61 and a 200-day moving average of $139.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.19. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.52 and a 52 week high of $166.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $580.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.07 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.07, for a total transaction of $156,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,994.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.