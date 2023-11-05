RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Stake Boosted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.81% of RBC Bearings worth $50,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $220.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.13. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $254.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.11. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $387.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on RBC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total value of $210,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total transaction of $210,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,622.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $598,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,380 shares of company stock worth $1,265,846. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.