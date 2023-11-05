Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE:URI opened at $451.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $316.59 and a 52-week high of $492.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.92.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

