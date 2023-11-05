Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 379,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Encore Wire comprises 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $70,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 7.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Encore Wire by 23.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Encore Wire by 900.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WIRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

WIRE opened at $188.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.37 and a 200 day moving average of $171.54. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $206.74.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

