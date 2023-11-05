Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 615,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,676 shares during the quarter. ESCO Technologies comprises 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.39% of ESCO Technologies worth $63,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 36.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESE opened at $100.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.10.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $248.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.07%.

ESE has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

