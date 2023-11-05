Royce & Associates LP Has $65.09 Million Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the period. Valmont Industries comprises about 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.06% of Valmont Industries worth $65,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 2,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE VMI opened at $202.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.34. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $353.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

