VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 51.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

