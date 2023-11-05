Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Decreased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after buying an additional 114,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,799,000 after buying an additional 362,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,243,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $566,634,000 after buying an additional 13,958 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 62.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,965,000 after buying an additional 440,303 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 982,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $453,430,000 after buying an additional 70,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $470.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $450.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.27. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.42. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $549.87.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $500.20.

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company's stock, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

