Royce & Associates LP Has $33.42 Million Holdings in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,742,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,626 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.08% of International General Insurance worth $33,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGIC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 31,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

International General Insurance Price Performance

International General Insurance stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.14. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $11.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

International General Insurance Dividend Announcement

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.45%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International General Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IGIC

International General Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.