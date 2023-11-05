BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 72.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,510,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,779 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.03% of BankUnited worth $32,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BankUnited by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in BankUnited by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 105,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $40.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.38 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 36.86%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

