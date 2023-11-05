Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,036,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 283,790 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 8.27% of NewtekOne worth $32,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the first quarter valued at about $2,903,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NewtekOne by 422.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 171,306 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the first quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the first quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the first quarter valued at about $2,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Trading Up 4.8 %

NEWT opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $385.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.38. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.41 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 15.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEWT. B. Riley raised their price objective on NewtekOne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Compass Point raised their price objective on NewtekOne from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $34,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,128,048 shares in the company, valued at $19,481,388.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,310 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Profile

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

