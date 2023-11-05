Royce & Associates LP Increases Stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,779,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,895 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $30,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 501.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,208,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,682 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 143.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,218,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,539 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 852.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,313,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,720 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 16.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,706,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,139,000 after purchasing an additional 235,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the first quarter worth approximately $20,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRS. Bank of America started coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DRS opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.51 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

