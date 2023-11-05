Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) is JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,429,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,813 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 6.2% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.02% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $68,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629,573 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,341,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,019,000 after purchasing an additional 140,962 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,028,000 after purchasing an additional 57,407 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,443,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,328,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

