iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $36,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $247.30 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.63.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

