Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $27,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average is $49.43. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

