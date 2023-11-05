JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,466 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $15,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,246,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,646,000 after purchasing an additional 531,528 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,820,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,700,000 after acquiring an additional 177,862 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,505.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,056,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,024 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,022,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,563,000 after acquiring an additional 46,491 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,860,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DFAI opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $28.27.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

