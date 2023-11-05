United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. United States Cellular had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $46.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on United States Cellular from $29.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Cellular in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United States Cellular from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Cellular

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 377.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 481,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,986,000 after acquiring an additional 380,868 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in United States Cellular by 19.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,503,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,510,000 after buying an additional 245,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in United States Cellular by 345.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 232,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United States Cellular by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,228,000 after buying an additional 175,417 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the first quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

See Also

