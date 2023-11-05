JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.16 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

