JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,405 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,559,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,149 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,049,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,698,000 after acquiring an additional 964,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,401,000 after acquiring an additional 46,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 659.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,436,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,887 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.22. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

