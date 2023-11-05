JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.58. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

