Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $367.71 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.08 and a one year high of $387.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $364.52 and a 200-day moving average of $359.12.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

