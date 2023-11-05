Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $903-938 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crocs from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.88.

Crocs Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Crocs

CROX opened at $83.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.99. Crocs has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $151.32.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 1,950 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.62 per share, for a total transaction of $198,159.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,652.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.62 per share, for a total transaction of $198,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,652.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 2,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.61 per share, with a total value of $200,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,439,239.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Crocs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Crocs by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Crocs by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 8.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

