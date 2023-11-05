Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,659 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,928,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,323 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 34,598.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,655,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,884,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,222,000 after acquiring an additional 275,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.35.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

