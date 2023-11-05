Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC opened at $499.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $474.84 and its 200-day moving average is $459.18. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $318.76 and a twelve month high of $520.19.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.24.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

