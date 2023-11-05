Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes $354,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,367 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 442.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 114,125 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 93,071 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 52.8% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 424,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 146,629 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 480,613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

