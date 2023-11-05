Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

