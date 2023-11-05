QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $119.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.98 and a 200-day moving average of $114.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94. The company has a market capitalization of $131.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 49.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.