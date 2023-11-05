Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 973 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $68.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BERY

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,469.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.