SlateStone Wealth LLC Invests $381,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

