Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,977 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $55.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,710 shares of company stock worth $1,039,961 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

