BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 56.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.41.

NYSE BWA opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

