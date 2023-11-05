Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 310 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXF. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 13.3% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 599,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,015,000 after purchasing an additional 70,409 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Stock Down 27.2 %

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $60.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $400.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.67 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Insider Activity

In other Fox Factory news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,040,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

