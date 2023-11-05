Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $449.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $544.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $449.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.17.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

