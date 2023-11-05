Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 182 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRU opened at $94.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

