Capital Advantage Inc. Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,078 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

