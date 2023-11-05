Capital Advantage Inc. Has $5.80 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Advantage Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 435,368 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 374.5% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 468,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 369,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $22,283,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

SCHM stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $74.30. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.90.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

