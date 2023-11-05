Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 368 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.
Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $120.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.01 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.53 and its 200-day moving average is $127.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.67.
Arrow Electronics Company Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
