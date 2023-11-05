Capital Advantage Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital Advantage Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 156,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.