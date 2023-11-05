Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.0% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $26,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,007,000 after acquiring an additional 47,005 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.5 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $103.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $262.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.