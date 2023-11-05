The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,789 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $223,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $91.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.93 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

