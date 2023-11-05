Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 907 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of STZ opened at $241.68 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STZ

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.