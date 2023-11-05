UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,283 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned approximately 0.09% of UGI worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Edmp Inc. grew its position in UGI by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 85,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in UGI by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in UGI by 777.2% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on UGI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

UGI Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE UGI opened at $22.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

