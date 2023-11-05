SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned 0.25% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 116,000.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LGLV opened at $136.48 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.25 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

