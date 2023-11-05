2,000 Shares in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Purchased by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth about $599,009,000,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter worth about $206,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $35.38.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $112,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $425,855. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Featured Stories

