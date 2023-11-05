Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases Shares of 260 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 876.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 195,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after buying an additional 175,627 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,388,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $185.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.48. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $242.60.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.75.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

